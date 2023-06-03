College Station Man Arrested For The Third Time For Crimes Against Family Members

A College Station man who went to prison for setting fire to his grandparents home in 2015 returns to jail on a charge of threatening to kill family members for the second time in the last ten months.

Online court records show 28 year old Ronnie Guyton, who was arrested by Brazos County sheriff’s deputies on May 31, is awaiting a trial on a misdemeanor terroristic threat charge against the same family members from last August.

Guyton is also facing trial on a misdemeanor charge of harassing a public servant last October.

As of Saturday morning, Guyton remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $27,000 dollars.