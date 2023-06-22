College Station Man Arrested for Murdering Two Neighbors

A College Station man was arrested Wednesday night for murdering two of his neighbors.

According to College Station police social media, 64 year-old Charles Ray Johnson was found at the scene on Potomac Place off Southwest Parkway near Bee Creek Park when officers arrived around 10 p.m.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene. They were identified as 46 year-old Kelly Nicole Adams and 44 year-old Curtis Ray Dickey.

Officers learned a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victims lead to the gunfire and no one else was injured.

Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

According to online jail records, it is his 7th time in the Brazos County jail.