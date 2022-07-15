College Station Man Arrested After “Absconding” From A College Station Police Officer

A College Station police officer on patrol at three a.m. Thursday morning sees a man walking in the Wolf Pen Creek area wearing a white mask, a black hoodie and black joggers, and carrying a backpack.

A CSPD arrest report states the man “absconded” after seeing the patrol vehicle.

Officers were flagged down by someone who saw the man. Officers then saw the man get out of a car that was in an apartment parking lot. The man was caught following a short foot chase.

After the owner of the car told police the man did not have permission to be in her car, 19 year old Trayvon Turner of College Station was arrested for attempted burglary and evading with a prior conviction.

Turner remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of bonds on those charges that total $17,000 dollars.

Online jail records show Turner was also arrested on four warrants for failing to pay fines and court costs totaling $3,300 dollars. That followed convictions for evading arrest twice, a vehicle burglary, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.