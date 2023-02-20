College Station Man Admits To Criminal Charges In Eight Brazos County District Court Cases And Is Sentenced In A Grimes County Case

A College Station man has admitted to criminal charges in eight cases in Brazos County dating back almost three years.

35 year old Matthew Jarrett returned to jail last month, according to the district attorney’s office, after jumping bail.

Online court records show Jarrett was sentenced to a total of ten years in four felony cases…burglary and drugs in March of 2020, burglary of a habitation and stealing a vehicle in June of 2021, and family violence assault resulting in an injury that took place in December of 2021.

Jarrett also pleaded guilty in four misdemeanor cases in Brazos County.

And last week in Grimes County, Jarrett was sentenced to ten years for evading arrest.