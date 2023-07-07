College Station Man Accused Of Bryan Church Burglary Is Also Arrested In 12 Other Cases

When a College Station man went to jail Tuesday on a charge of breaking into a Bryan church building, he was also booked on eight warrants from Bryan municipal court and warrants in four Brazos County district court cases.

Bryan police arrest reports say 27 year old Ryan Reilly told a detective he found a backpack in a park containing computers and related equipment, pawned some of the items, and was willing to give the rest back to First Baptist Church of Bryan.

Online records state Reilly is awaiting two district court trials on family violence charges, one for stalking, and one for evading arrest. Bonds in those cases total $26,000 dollars.

In the municipal court cases, online records state Reilly has served time in four of the eight cases and will be allowed to pay fines at a later time in the four other cases.

Bond on the church burglary charge was set at $20,000 dollars.