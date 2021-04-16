College Station ISD’s Superintendent Announces Recommendations For Filling Two Vacant Principal Positions

Tuesday’s College Station ISD school board meeting will include the superintendent’s recommendation to fill two vacant principal positions.

One involves a promotion at Cypress Grove intermediate, where Piper Cameron would take over for Holly Scott, who is retiring.

And the choice to take over as principal at College View High School is a current assistant high school principal in Leander. Michael Heath would fill a vacancy that was created when Justin Grimes became principal at College Station High School in January.

CSISD Superintendent of Schools Mike Martindale will recommend the hire of Michael Heath as Principal of College View High School and Piper Cameron as Principal of Cypress Grove Intermediate to the Board of Trustees at its April 20 meeting.

Heath will replace Justin Grimes, who was named Principal of College Station High School in January, while Cameron will replace Holly Scott, who is retiring.

Cameron is being promoted from her current position of Cypress Grove Assistant Principal and Heath will be joining CSISD from Leander ISD, where he is currently an assistant principal at Vandegrift High School. Both will begin their duties this summer.

Prior to becoming an assistant principal in 2016, Heath was a teacher and coach at Vandegrift, where he taught science, was the department chair, and coached football and wrestling. He also served various teaching and coaching roles at Farley Middle School (Hutto), Hill Country Christian School of Austin, Anderson High School (Austin), and Galena Park High School.

“Michael is a hard-working educational leader who will bring a focused passion to College View High School,” Martindale said. “As we continue to establish an identity for College View, Michael’s skills in collaboration, innovative learning and relationship-building will be an asset to the school and the district.”

He received his undergraduate degree in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University in 1999, where he served as a Battalion Commander in the Corps of Cadets and in the Marine Corps Reserves. In addition, he earned a Master’s in Science Education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney in 2010 and a Master’s of Educational Administration from LeTourneau University in 2013. He is scheduled to receive his Doctorate of Principal Leadership from Abilene Christian University in May.

He and his wife Stephanie have three children: Haleigh, who will be graduating in May from Abilene Christian University, Brayson, a high school junior, Addie-Mykel, who is a sophomore.

Cameron has been the assistant principal at Cypress Grove since 2017, and before moving to administration she was a computer/keyboarding teacher and coach at College Station Middle School for 13 years. She began her career in education as a third and fourth-grade teacher at Bowen Elementary in Bryan ISD.

“Piper has shown tremendous leadership skills in her time as assistant principal in CSISD,” Martindale said. “Her experience at Cypress Grove will create a seamless transition, and her meaningful relationships with the staff will nurture growth and promote development of both students and staff.”

She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2000 and her Master’s in Educational Leadership from Lamar University in 2017.

Cameron and her husband Mark have two children: Ty, who is a sophomore at College Station High School, and Cash, who is in 5th grade at Pecan Trail.