College Station ISD Superintendent Announces Recommendations For The District’s New Athletic Director And A New Elementary Principal

College Station ISD school board members have the superintendent’s recommendations for the district’s new athletic director and a new elementary principal.

The board will act at its May 17 meeting to name Kevin Starnes as CSISD athletic director to replace Buddy Reed, who is retiring. Starnes has held a similar post the last two years in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD near Ft. Worth.

And there will be a new principal at River Bend elementary next year. The board will act on the promotion of River Bend assistant principal Heather Sherman to replace Robyn Jones, is moving out of the area.

News release from College Station ISD:

CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale will recommend the hire of Heather Sherman as the Principal of River Bend Elementary and Kevin Starnes as the Director of Athletics to the Board of Trustees at its May 17 meeting.

Sherman will be replacing Robyn Jones, who is moving out of the area, while Starnes will fill the spot vacated by Buddy Reed, who announced his retirement in April.

Sherman is currently the Assistant Principal at River Bend, where she has held that post since 2019 when the campus opened.

“Heather is an integral part of the River Bend family and has strong support from the staff there,” Martindale said. “She is ready for this next level of leadership, and we look forward to the successes River Bend will continue to experience under her leadership.”

Prior to becoming the assistant principal at River Bend, Sherman served in the same role at Southwood Valley Elementary from 2014 to 2018. Before entering campus administration, she taught in both Hearne and Navasota ISDs and has experience as a literacy specialist and instructional coach.

Sherman earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology in 2002 and a Master’s of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in 2012, both from Texas A&M University. Sherman and her husband Eddie have two sons: Noah, who is in 11th grade at College Station High School, and Ethan, a 7th grader at Wellborn Middle School.

For the last two years, Starnes has been the Director of Athletics at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. GCISD is a similarly-sized district to College Station ISD with two comprehensive high schools and four middle schools.

“Kevin has developed a reputation as an exceptional leader and possesses a strong vision and passion for developing athletic programs, students and coaches,” Martindale said. “His experience in a highly-decorated, two-high school district will be valuable for implementing processes and procedures to ensure even greater success for our student-athletes at all of our middle and high school campuses.”

Prior to his work in athletic administration, Starnes served three years as an assistant principal and three years as associate principal at Colleyville Heritage High School. He served stints coaching basketball, cross country, football, golf, tennis and track at Royal HS, Kempner HS, Alvarado HS, and Grapevine HS.

Starnes earned a Bachelor of Science in English and History from Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2002 and a Master’s of School Administration from Lamar University in 2009. He and his wife Kayla have two daughters, Kirby (4th grade) and KJ (3rd grade).