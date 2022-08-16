College Station ISD School Board Won’t Be Asking Voters This November To Reconsider A Bond Issue For Consolidated High School Fieldhouse Project

Voters in College Station ISD will not be asked this November to consider a second time, a bond issue where most of the money would go towards renovating and expanding the Consolidated High School fieldhouse.

The $5.5 million dollar project, which failed by a five percent margin last November, would have provided adequate space for sports medicine and bring the Consol fieldhouse to a comparable level with College Station High School.

CSISD communications director Chuck Glenewinkel tells WTAW News they have “moved past that for the time being”.

The decision was made after the CSISD school board in June reviewed a gathering of last November’s bond committee and the results of a telephone survey that was done in May. The survey indicated strong support by 32 percent and strong opposition by 29 percent of the 300 who were contacted.

Click HERE to read and download results of the CSISD telephone survey.

No board members at the June meeting expressed support for a November election. Administrators were asked to research the cost of a special election next May.