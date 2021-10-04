College Station ISD School Board Receives Annual Review Of Early Headstart and Headstart Programs

College Station ISD school board members are told stakeholders in early education…involving birth through five year old children…mention repeatedly the idea of having an early education center.

That was part of the annual report from early ed director Susan Heath during the CSISD board’s September meeting.

Most of the more than 300 Headstart and Early Headstart students are at their home campuses. CSISD’s 26th early education classroom was scheduled to open October 4.

Heath included a heads up that the board will be asked to consider spending federal pandemic grant money for portable buildings to allow more children to participate at their home campus.

