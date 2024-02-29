College Station ISD School Board Receives A Preview Of An Elementary Campus Track And Field Competition

College Station ISD has started promoting a new track and field competition for elementary students.

CSISD athletic director Kevin Starnes shared during the February 20th school board regular meeting about the “Little Olympics”.

All CSISD elementary students have the opportunity to participate on their campuses.

Starnes says campus winners will compete May 8th at Tiger Field, where community members are invited to attend.

Click below to hear comments from Kevin Starnes during the February 20, 2024 CSISD school board meeting.