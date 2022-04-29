College Station ISD School Board Members Reviewing Committee Recommendations On Changing High School Grading And Class Rank Policies

A 58 member committee has submitted its recommendations to change College Station ISD’s high school grading and class rank policy.

CSISD board members will consider final action May 17, after hearing the recommendations during the April 19 board meeting.

The proposed changes would apply to this year’s CSISD seventh graders attending all three high schools, including for the first time those attending College View alternative high school.

Secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson repeated that the committee was not interested in naming a valedictorian or salutatorian, which would be a change in CSISD policy.

But Parkerson said the committee adopted a consultant’s recommendation to name the highest ranking graduate, to comply with state requirements.

The proposed CSISD class rank policy states “The district shall apply the same class rank calculation method and rules for local graduation honors for all students in a graduating class, regardless of the school year in which a student first earned high school credit.”

The committee’s consensus included a three tiered weighted grading system. Tier one is advanced placement, tier two is advanced placement and academic dual credit, and tier three is all other courses.

The implementation timeline would begin May 18 with an email to families of all students in the class of 2027.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the April 19, 2022 CSISD board meeting.

Click below for comments from the April 19, 2022 CSISD board meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board members reviewing recommendations to change high school grading and class rank policies” on Spreaker.