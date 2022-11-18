College Station ISD School Board Members Receive Their Annual Demographer’s Report

College Station ISD school board members received their yearly report on headcount by campus during Tuesday’s monthly meeting.

The board will discuss details of their demographer’s report next month.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the November 15, 1022 CSISD school board meeting.

Four campuses are projected to top 110 percent of building capacity during the next ten years.

Projected enrollment at College Station High School will top 110 percent of building capacity next fall, at Pebble Creek elementary in the fall of 2026, at Wellborn Middle School in the fall of 2028, and at Southwood Valley elementary in the fall of 2031.

Among statistics from demographer Hudson Huff, is mortgage payments in CSISD has risen by more than $800 dollars a month since last year.

Huff also reported that numbers of secondary grade students statewide remain stable while there is a drop in the number of kindergarten and first grade students.

Click below for comments from Hudson Huff during the November 15, 2022 CSISD board meeting.