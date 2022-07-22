College Station ISD School Board Members Receive A Summertime Building Project Update

Summertime construction projects continue in College Station ISD.

Superintendent Mike Martindale’s update during Tuesday’s school board meeting included renovations at Southwood Valley elementary will continue into the start of the new school year.

Design work and site selection continues on CSISD’s new career and technical education building. Martindale said construction is expected to start before the end of the fall semester in December.

And the first phase of restroom renovations at Consolidated High School will be completed before classes begin.

Click below for comments from Mike Martindale during the July 19, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.