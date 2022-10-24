College Station ISD School Board Members Learn The District Has More Substitute Teachers Compared With Last Year

The shortage of substitute teachers in College Station ISD is not as bad as it was a year ago.

That was part of a report of the latest CSISD personnel advisory committee meeting that was shared during the October 18 CSISD school board meeting.

Board member Darin Paine, who is on the committee, credited pay and a streamlined recruiting and orientation process for increasing the number of subs in CSISD from 420 to 641.

Paine also reported payroll deduction issues from the last school year were corrected and “that was being covered”.

Click below for comments from Darin Paine during the October 18, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.