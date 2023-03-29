College Station ISD School Board Members Get A Preview Of Upcoming 2021 Bond Issue Construction Projects

Presentations during the March regular meeting of the College Station ISD school board included a preview of upcoming construction projects and other purchases funded by the 2021 bond issue.

Facilities director Jon Hall said spring break was the starting point of safety improvements at some elementary and intermediate campuses.

This summer’s construction also includes the second of three phases of renovations at Consolidated High School, the final phase at Pebble Creek and Southwood Valley elementary schools, and renovating CSISD’s natatorium.

Hall also said construction companies have until Thursday (March 30, 2023) to submit a bid to build CSISD’s CTE “Ag Barn” on South Dowling Road.

Voters also approved bond money to purchase school buses. CSISD chief financial officer Amy Drozd said seven buses that were ordered last September have not arrived. And out of 14 buses ordered in February of last year, CSISD is still waiting on five. Drozd said nine that arrived in January…11 months after they were ordered…could not be used until they were equipped with GPS systems and other key items.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the March 21, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the March 21, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.