College Station ISD School Board Members Continue Discussing What May Be In A November Bond Issue

Voters in College Station ISD may be asked to consider four bond propositions this November.

During a CSISD school board discussion on Tuesday, there was no direction or consensus about the $350 million dollars of recommendations that were presented by a 48 member committee.

CSISD board members were told that state law requires the committee’s recommendations would go to four propositions.

A $285 million dollar general proposition includes a $62 million at College Station High School, $51 million at Consolidated High School, $50 million at Consolidated Middle School, and $45 million in deferred maintenance.

There are two propositions for athletic facilities at Consolidated and College Station High Schools…$38 million for football and $13 million for baseball and softball.

There is also a proposal for $13 million in football stadium improvements at CSISD’s three middle schools. But state law allows that to be included within the general proposition.

The fourth proposition is for $14 million dollars of computers and other technology devices.

The board has until August 21st to finalize what they will ask voters.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the June 20, 2023 College Station ISD board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the June 20, 2023 College Station ISD board meeting.