College Station ISD School Board Members Are Asked To Hold Another Bond Election Vote For Renovations And Expansions At Consolidated High School’s Football Stadium

College Station ISD school board members heard from four people during Tuesday night’s meeting who want another bond election to consider spending millions on additions and renovations at the Consolidated High School football stadium.

Last November’s CSISD PROPOSITION D failed by 385 votes or a margin of almost five percent. 3,228 voted for and 3,613 voted against.

Most of the $5.035 million dollar proposition would have been spent on Consolidated’s football fieldhouse, press box, and sound system. The proposition would have also spent money for sound system improvements at the College Station High School football stadium.

Because this item was not on the agenda and the remarks came during the public comments section of the meeting, by state law board members were not allowed to respond.

Click below for comments from the February 15, 2022 CSISD board meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board members are asked to hold another bond election vote for improvements at Consolidated HS football stadium” on Spreaker.