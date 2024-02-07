College Station ISD School Board Members Approve A Third Attempt To Pass Bond Issues To Improve Athletics Facilities

Members of the College Station ISD school board and a 30 member committee are asking voters a third time to approve bonds to repair and expand athletic facilities at Consolidated and College Station High Schools.

On May 4, CSISD voters will consider a $40 million dollar bond issue affecting football stadiums at both high schools and the Consolidated fieldhouse…and a $13 million dollar bond issue affecting the baseball and softball fields at both high schools.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the February 7, 2024 special meeting of the College Station ISD school board.

Click below to hear comments from the February 7, 2024 special meeting of the College Station ISD school board. Speakers includes two members of the district’s bond advisory committee, four CSISD board members, superintendent Tim Harkrider, and chief financial officer Amy Drozd.

