Two public speakers at the November meeting of the College Station ISD school board expressed thanks for supporting the Consolidated and College Station High School bands.

There was also thanks for CSISD’s financial and professional support as both bands were among the 35 at the U-I-L state competition earlier this month.

Then both speakers asked the CSISD board to increase band staff.

By state law, CSISD board members were not allowed to respond, since that was not part of the meeting agenda.

Click below to hear comments from the November 14, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board is asked for more high school band instructors” on Spreaker.