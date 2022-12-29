College Station ISD School Board Hears From Parents Who Want Improvements At Consolidated High School Facilities

Two members of the Consolidated High School athletics booster club express their dissatisfaction with College Station ISD (CSISD) school board members and administrators about athletic facilities.

During the public comment portion of December’s CSISD board meeting, the parents of Consolidated students called for equity in facilities with College Station High School.

Remarks by Wendy Letendre included calling on the board to hold a bond election next year.

Jennifer Sparr says “maroon parents” are not after something “new and shiny”.

Due to state law, board members were not allowed to respond because the topic was not part of the meeting agenda.

Click below for comments from Jennifer Sparr and Wendy Letendre during the December 13, 2022 CSISD board meeting.