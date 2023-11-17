College Station ISD School Board Gets Its First Report On Developing The 2024-2025 Calendar

College Station ISD school board members gets their first report on developing the 2024-2025 school year calendar.

Secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson says drafts composed by the district’s educational improvement committee (DEIC) are now being reviewed on CSISD campuses.

In December, the board will get the DEIC’s recommendation and that will be followed by the annual community survey. Final action is expected in January.

Superintendent Tim Harkrider says all the options have the same starting date, the third Wednesday in August. He says that is to allow time for summer construction projects to be completed.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the November 14, 2023 College Station ISD board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the November 14, 2023 CSISD board meeting.