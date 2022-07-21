College Station ISD School Board Gets An Update On State Required Safety Improvements

The Texas Education Agency mandated seven safety protocols after the mass shooting in Uvalde.

College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale provided an update during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Those protocols include training threat assessment teams and making sure door locks operate properly.

Martindale said campus administrators will receive an update on Thursday.

The superintendent also told board members that he is taking the safety function off the plate of CSISD’s facilities director by creating a new position. Martindale expects to present a finalist to the board for approval during their August meeting.

Click below for comments from Mike Martindale during the July 19, 2022 CSISD school board meeting.