College Station ISD School Board Gets An Update On CSISD’s Career And Technology Programs

An update on College Station ISD’s (CSISD) career and technical education (CTE) program was part of the September CSISD board meeting.

Two board members expressed their surprise that 89 percent of CSISD middle and high schools students last year took at least one CTE class.

CTE director Kevin Ross says CSISD has 22 programs offering a total of 91 courses.

Last year, 6,500 CSISD students in grades 7 through 12 took at least one CTE class.

Ross was asked about a huge push or need to move students through one course of study. He says that comes from the state. And that does not prevent CSISD students from choosing from a variety of courses and programs…something he refers to as the CTE “buffet”.

Ross also thanked the board and the committee for endorsing an $8.5 million dollar CTE building as part of next month’s $83 million dollar bond issue going before CSISD voters. Ross said last year, 14 percent of CSISD CTE students were enrolled in ag courses.

Click HERE to read and download the CSISD CTE presentation from the September 21, 2021 board meeting.

Click below for comments from Kevin Ross during the September 21, 2021 CSISD board meeting.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board members receive an update on the district's career and technical education program” on Spreaker.