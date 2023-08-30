College Station ISD School Board Awards A Contract For State Required Safety Fencing On Two Campuses

College Station ISD school board members take the first step in complying with new state school safety requirements calling for fencing around what is described as an “exterior secured area”.

Recommendations from chief financial officer Amy Drozd that were approved, awards a contract for new fencing around Cypress Grove and Pecan Trail intermediate schools.

A state grant is paying for more than one mile of fencing at a cost not to exceed $306,000 dollars.

Click HERE to read and download a memo given to the CSISD school board.

Click HERE to read and download the bid that was awarded by the CSISD school board.

Click below to hear comments from Amy Drozd during the August 22, 2023 CSISD school board meeting.