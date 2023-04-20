College Station ISD School Board Awards A $6.5 Million Dollar Construction Contract For A New Agricultural Barn Facility

College Station ISD school board members during Tuesday’s meeting awarded a $6,561,279 dollar construction contract for an agricultural barn facility that was approved by voters in the November 2021 bond issue.

Construction is scheduled to start in May on district land located on South Dowling Road. Weather permitting, the building will open in June of 2024.

The project includes an animal holding area, a covered practice arena, office space, restrooms, and a concessions room.

The total project budget of $7,552,775 includes furniture, fixtures, technology and other equipment, and fees to the architect, engineer, and other out of district professionals.

