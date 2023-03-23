College Station ISD School Board Awards $10 Million In Building Renovation Contracts

College Station ISD school board members Tuesday night awarded more than $10 million dollars in building renovation contracts that are funded by the 2021 bond issue.

Facilities director Jon Hall detailed a $5 million dollar, second phase of improvements at Consolidated High School that will cover about 40 percent of the interior space.

Hall also provided information about the more than $3 million dollar renovation at Pebble Creek elementary and more than $2 million dollars of improvements at the CSISD natatorium.

The board also approved spending money from the 2021 bond to pay for $361,000 dollars of new furniture at Pebble Creek and Southwood Valley elementary.

