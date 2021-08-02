College Station ISD School Board Approves Minor Changes In The 2021-22 School Year Code Of Conduct After Discussing Disciplinary Procedures

A special meeting of the College Station ISD school board July 29th was in part for the annual approval of the district’s student code of conduct.

Before the four board members who attended approved recommendations that reflected changes in state law, CSISD’s chief administrative officer fielded questions about required reporting and the local chain of command when students are disciplined.

Among other things, Molley Perry brought up CSISD’s annual review of disciplinary procedures and the chain of command and required reporting when students are disciplined.

Click HERE to read and download the student code of conduct memo from the July 29, 2021 CSISD board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the student code of conduct handbook approved at the July 29, 2021 CSISD board meeting.

Click below for comments during the July 29, 2021 CSISD board meeting. Speakers include Molley Perry, board member Kimberly McAdams, and superintendent Mike Martindale.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board approves student code of conduct after discussing disciplinary procedures” on Spreaker.