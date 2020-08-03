College Station ISD School Board Approve Pay And Benefits For 2020-2021 School Year

Action during last Thursday’s College Station school board special meeting included pay raises and benefit increases totaling just over $1.4 million dollars.

The unanimous vote of recommendations made by CSISD financial officer Amy Drozd increases starting pay for new CSISD teachers from $44,250 to $45,500 dollars. Returning teachers will receive a minimum raise of $1,000 dollars.

Starting pay for bus drivers increases by 50 cents an hour, there is a two percent increase for auxiliary and clerical paraprofessionals, and administrators and CSISD professional staff will receive a raise of one and a half percent.

The board also approved health insurance at no premium for CSISD employees covering themselves.

Before the vote, board member Joshua Benn reminded fellow members and administrators of job losses and business closings that have taken place during the pandemic. Benn says “if things get bad, we just need to keep that in mind for the budget next year, when there may be some things to think about.”

