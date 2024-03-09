College Station ISD School Board Adopts A Resolution Opposing The State’s Current Accountability System

Add the College Station school board to those going on record opposing the Texas Education Association’s (TEA) current accountability system.

Instead of joining a lawsuit filed by some school districts against the TEA, the CSISD board at the February 20th meeting adopted a resolution submitted by superintendent Tim Harkrider.

Harkrider’s cover letter to his school board says many districts were unable to join the lawsuit due to financial, political, or other reasons.

Harkrider wrote that the resolution was meant to support opponents to what he says is the TEA’s “abrupt, unfair, and unlawful changes” to the current accountability system for public schools.

The CSISD board passed the non binding resolution on a unanimous vote.

Click HERE to read and download CSISD superintendent Tim Harkrider’s memo about the TEA resolution.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution opposing the TEA’s current accountability system that was adopted at the February 20, 2024 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Tim Harkrider during the February 20. 2024 CSISD school board meeting.