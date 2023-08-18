College Station ISD School Board Adds Sheriff’s Deputies And Private Security Guards To Comply With A New State Law

College Station ISD school board members at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, decide how to comply with a new state law requiring one armed guard on each campus.

Without public comment, CSISD board members unanimously approve deputy superintendent Molley Perry’s recommendation to hire a private security company to place armed guards at ten elementary and three intermediate schools.

The estimated cost of the private security guards, $672,000 dollars, will come from CSISD’s general fund.

The CSISD board also agreed to add a second sheriff’s deputy at Consolidated and College Station high schools. College View high school and CSISD’s three middle schools will continue to have one deputy.

