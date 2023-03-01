College Station ISD Protesting The State Comptroller’s Assessment Of Property Values

College Station ISD school board members learn that the state comptrollers office has estimated property values are higher compared with the numbers from the Brazos Central Appraisal District (BCAD).

That led the CSISD school board at its last meeting to file a protest of the state’s numbers.

The board agreed with the recommendation by chief financial officer Amy Drozd to let the BCAD handle the appeal.

Drozd says if the district loses the appeal, there is no impact on this year’s revenue. But it means more reviews where the state could reduce future revenue.

Drozd and superintendent Mike Martindale told the board that CSISD is not unique, that other districts around Texas are experiencing the same thing.

Click HERE to read and download a resolution passed by the CSISD board.

Click HERE to read and download a CSISD memo about the protest.

Click below to hear comments from the February 21, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.