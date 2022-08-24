College Station ISD Construction Update

Completion of two construction projects from last November’s College Station ISD bond issue happened before the start of school last week.

CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale also announced a third bond project, the career and technical education’s ag center, will be built on 90 acres of land that the district currently owns at Dowling and Capstone.

Martindale’s report during the August 16 school board meeting involved the first phase of renovations at Southwood Valley elementary and the first round of restroom renovations at Consolidated High School.

And three CSISD campuses where roofs are being replaced sustained storm damage last week. The worst damage was at Southwood Valley elementary, were leaks in the kindergarten wing resulted in having to dry carpet and replace some ceiling tiles. Some classes in that wing were moved to other parts of the building last Thursday and Friday. Elsewhere, there were a couple of leaks in the gym at Consolidated Middle School and a minor leak in a closet at Oakwood Intermediate.