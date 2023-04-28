College Station ISD Bond Committee Receives Priority One Recommendations From Consultants Totaling $280 Million Dollars

College Station ISD’s bond committee has been given a list of possible projects to recommend to the school board for a future election.

The 48 member committee on Tuesday was given a 54 page document from school board consultants that lists $280 million dollars of priority one projects.

At the committee’s next meeting, on May 2, a mock vote is scheduled to be taken.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the CSISD school board’s consultant during the April 25, 2023 CSISD bond committee meeting.

$62 million is proposed at Consolidated High School. That includes $11 million for additions and renovations at the Tiger Stadium fieldhouse. Another $51 million is for renovations of existing Consol facilities for athletics, fine arts and the cafeteria…along with a building addition for academics and a weight room.

Another $62 million dollars is proposed at College Station High School. That would build a third gym and more space for fine arts and academics. That expansion would result in increasing student capacity from 2.047 to 2,700.

Another $45 million dollars is proposed for deferred maintenance, $32 million at CSISD’s new career and technical education campus on South Dowling Road, and $14 million to renovate Rock Prairie elementary.

The consultant’s priority one projects also include $20 million dollars for technology, $16 million for additions and renovations at CSISD’s central office, $13 million to upgrade middle school athletic facilities, and $11 million to replace and add buses, trucks, and other vehicles.