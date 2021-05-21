This week’s College Station ISD school board meeting included an update on the work of a 20 member bond committee.

Consulting architect Ken Hutchins recapped the committee’s latest consensus of possible projects.

The $78 million dollar list includes unidentified renovations at Consolidated High School, Cypress Grove intermediate, and Southwood Valley and Pebble Creek elementaries.

The committee is also considering unidentified projects involving CSISD athletics, fine arts, and deferred maintenance.

CSISD chief financial officer Amy Drozd told the board that the committee, split into four groups, voted 2-2 on two unidentified items, 3-1 “on a couple”, and unanimous on the remainder.

Drozd also reported that the maximum bond amount without a tax rate increase and a one percent increase in property valuation is $75 million.

When the committee has its final meeting next week, Drozd says there will be discussion on how new property valuations may change the maximum bond amount without a tax rate increase.

Click HERE to read and download background information that was presented during the May 18, 2021 College Station ISD board meeting.

Click below for comments from the May 18, 2021 CSISD board meeting. Primary speakers are Ken Hutchins and Amy Drozd.

Listen to “College Station ISD bond committee reaches consensus, but not recommendations, on proposed projects” on Spreaker.