College Station ISD Board Members Are Told More Time Is Needed By An Advisory Committee On High School Grading And Class Rank Policy

Monday (November 29) was originally scheduled to be the last meeting of a 58 member committee that is tasked to recommend changes to College Station ISD’s policy regarding grading and class ranking of high school students.

CSISD’s secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson told school board members during their November 16th meeting that they will consider proposed changes in January or February instead of December.

Parkerson said the committee, which began meeting September 27, did not start talking about proposed changes until November 8.

Parkerson said that discussion included a consensus of having a three tiered system. Tier one would be advanced placement courses, tier two advanced courses, and tier three all other courses. There was also discussion about dual credit classes in tier one or tier two.

Parkerson said the first group of students to be affected by any changes would be this year’s seventh graders.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation during the November 16, 2021 CSISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from Tiffany Parkerson and superintendent Mike Martindale during the November 16, 2021 CSISD school board meeting.

