College Station Is The Site Of Building Pre-Fabricated “Micro Homes” For An Austin Based Company

Thanks to the Brazos Valley economic development corporation for sharing how a College Station company contributed to bring two Austin based companies together to start manufacturing pre-fabricated micro-homes in College Station.

nVolve Technologies was hired by Casata Corporation to build 1,000 units to be delivered to Casata rental communities around Texas.

Contributing to nVolve’s manufacturing is College Station based Axle-Box Innovations.

Axle-Box founder and CEO Caleb Holt said production starts in August or September.

nVolve founder and CEO Kari Myllykoski said deliveries begin in October to a Casata community in south Austin. That will be followed by delivery to San Marcos and College Station.

Myllykoski says a College Station location has been selected, but can not be disclosed. He says permitting is ongoing.

Holt says “this modular manufactured house model” incorporates “technologies that we hope that both (the cities of) Bryan and College Station will have a chance to sit at the table and have a conversation with and make sure that we can find a way to meet their needs and their codes and restrictions but also at the same time provide affordable housing for the individuals that are looking to stay here full time.”

Holt says employment at their Centex Poly Solutions subsidiary is at 35 and there are plans to fill 60 more positions.

nVolve, which employs 25, will also build micro-hones for another client in Missouri at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Joint news release from nVolve Technologies and Casata Corporation:

nVolve Technologies (“nVolve” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of sustainable, modern, high efficiency building materials, prefabrication assemblies and homes, today announces the formation of a partnership with Casata, the leader in the development of eco-friendly, micro home communities. nVolve will manufacture modular homes to Casata’s specification of unique design parameters for planned micro communities across Texas and throughout the United States over the next few years. Casata plans to build over 1,000 units in Texas market alone in the coming two years.

Casata recently celebrated the grand opening of their first micro home community in South Austin, TX. Additional Texas communities are planned in San Marcos, College Station, East Austin/Bastrop and Houston. Casata is redefining the idea of purposeful living with 400-1,000 square foot micro homes that are modern in design, provide attainable housing, emphasize technology integration, and reduce environmental impact. Casata’s vibrant communities provide cutting edge amenities, open greenspaces, various unique resident events, and a focus on sustainability via low energy and water usage, EV charging stations, and appropriate solar power. Casata and nVolve look forward to collaborating on the design and manufacturing of these eco-friendly homes.

“We envision a bright future for our partnership with nVolve. They have the sustainable materials, construction technologies, and mindset to be a strong partner for Casata. Our micro home communities are designed around modern functional living in an amenity-rich and environmentally conscious community. We see nVolve demonstrating the same core values and we look forward to expanding our relationship as they continue to scale production in their new College Station, Texas facility.”, said Zain Mahmood, Co-Founder & COO of Casata.

NVolve’s College Station factory manufactures both customized Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) and complete architected and prefabricated micro housing units which are deployed on-site for rapid installation. By utilizing advanced and innovative production technologies as well as a professional and flexible workforce, nVolve demonstrates its sincere commitment to revolutionizing the micro, modular construction industry.

“Our partnership with CASATA represents a pivotal step forward for the company,” said nVolve Founder and Chairman, Kari Myllykoski. “We have invested over three years working on engineering the optimal methods to construct high efficiency, modern and technologically integrated homes based on our patent pending FusionSIPTM designs. Our relationship and this agreement with Casata represent an ideal product and value fit, and further validates our efforts. Our proprietary FusionSIPTM Panel System is perfect for creating space-optimized, smaller spaces that are highly functional and ‘live’ beyond their stated size. We are excited about this partnering opportunity with CASATA and look forward to doing our part to help them reach their goal of building the first 1,000 micro homes in Texas and targeted state expansions.”

“Our FusionSIPTM Panel System is getting measurable traction with residential builders,” said nVolve CEO Dave Kowert. “To be successful, new construction needs to be both energy-efficient and cost-effective to build and maintain. Our Panel System and approach to mixing panels and prefab units minimizes the need for on-site sub-contractor labor. Working together with the development team at Casata we will continue to refine and evolve construction efficiencies.”

ABOUT NVOLVE TECHNOLOGIES

Texas-based nVolve architects and manufactures eco-friendly, efficient and modern prefab housing for residential and commercial purposes by leveraging in-house produced FusionSIPTM Panel Systems that can be assembled on-site in less than three weeks by no more than three people. NVolve’s highly engineered and patent-pending product cycle from design to manufacturing and delivery is supported by our business and installation partner network. NVolve continues to develop construction technology solutions for compact, high-quality homes with the latest technology, minimal waste, and the best total cost of ownership, serving the changing demands of younger, environmentally conscious buyers.

For more information, visit: www.nvolvetechnologies.com

ABOUT CASATA

Casata is the first developer of micro, single-family home rental communities across the state of Texas and beyond. With their first community in South Austin, they have pioneered their scalable, highly-amenitized model of micro living. Each independent Casata home is beautifully designed with open, efficient layouts and abundant natural light, and enhanced with smart home technology and large outdoor patios. Each community features multiple exciting events per week, put together by their unique “Campus Alchemist”, along with many other amenities such as EV charging stations. The combination of these elements positions Casata as an attractive alternative to traditional apartment living or single-family rentals.

For more information, visit www.casata.com