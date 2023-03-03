College Station Intermediate School Student In Custody After Saying They Had An Explosive Device On Campus

A College Station ISD intermediate school student is in custody after saying they had an explosive device on campus.

College Station police report Cypress Grove intermediate was placed on a temporary lockdown and there was no evidence of a device in or near the building.

According to CSPD social media, a 9-1-1 call was received Friday during the noon hour from administrators.

Officers determined there was no further danger to those inside the school or the general public.

The 12 year old student was arrested on a charge of making a false alarm or report and was taken to the Brazos County juvenile detention center.

According to an e-mail sent by the Cypress Grove principal to parents, several students told administrators about a text message they perceived as threatening.

The principal asked parents to speak with their children regarding this situation.