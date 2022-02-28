College Station High School Girls Basketball Headed to State Tournament

February 28, 2022 Zach Taylor

The College Station girls basketball team is headed to state.

The Lady Cougars downed Pflugerville Hendrickson Saturday, 54-48 to punch their ticket to the state tournament in San Antonio.

They’ll face top-ranked Cedar Park in the semifinals Thursday night in the Alamodome.

Elsewhere, the Allen Academy girls saw their season come to an end, falling to Harvest Christian, 54-18 in the TAPPS 2A Regionals.

The St. Joseph girls were done in by Shiner St. Paul, 42-26 in the Regionals as well.

Normangee lost out to San Saba, 61-21 in the 2A Region IV final.

_____________________________________

On the boys side, Navasota was no match for Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 64-46 in the 4A Area Round.

In 2A, Milano outlasted Snook, 63-48 and Calvert cruised past San Perlita, 75-61 in Class 1A.