College Station High School Girls Basketball Headed to State Tournament

The College Station girls basketball team is headed to state.

The Lady Cougars downed Pflugerville Hendrickson Saturday, 54-48 to punch their ticket to the state tournament in San Antonio.

They’ll face top-ranked Cedar Park in the semifinals Thursday night in the Alamodome.

Elsewhere, the Allen Academy girls saw their season come to an end, falling to Harvest Christian, 54-18 in the TAPPS 2A Regionals.

The St. Joseph girls were done in by Shiner St. Paul, 42-26 in the Regionals as well.

Normangee lost out to San Saba, 61-21 in the 2A Region IV final.

_____________________________________

On the boys side, Navasota was no match for Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 64-46 in the 4A Area Round.

In 2A, Milano outlasted Snook, 63-48 and Calvert cruised past San Perlita, 75-61 in Class 1A.