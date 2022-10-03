College Station Firefighters Say Working Smoke Detectors Led To No Injuries And Reduced Damage In Three Fires At Rental Housing In A Four Day Period

College Station firefighters credit working smoke detectors for limiting damage and causing no injuries in three fires in four days that took place in rental housing.

On Saturday before sunrise on Autumn Circle near April Bloom, a neighbor heard a smoke detector. Firefighters who smelled smoke from a downstairs unit found heavy black smoke. What started as a kitchen fire extinguished itself due to a lack of oxygen. No people were in the apartment and firefighters rescued two cats.

Friday evening, CSFD responded to a two story four-plex on Potomac near Southwest Parkway. Investigators are still looking into the origin and cause of what was reported to 9-1-1 as a kitchen fire. The Red Cross assisted with displaced residents.

Last Wednesday on Pheasant Lane, which is south of Steeplechase Park, there was a kitchen fire in a one story duplex. Firefighters stopped the fire before it spread from the kitchen into the attic. There was heat and smoke damage elsewhere in the unit. Three residents received assistance from CSFD’s community action response team.