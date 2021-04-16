College Station Firefighters Respond To Three Structure Fires And A Bryan Fire Investigation Update From A Fatal Fire

Waiting for more information from College Station firefighters about a structure fire Friday morning on Victoria Avenue where there was an undetermined amount of damage.

Thursday night, a structure fire alarm at Campus Crossing apartments turned out to be what CSFD described was a smoke scare caused by crumbs in a toaster.

Tuesday night at The Vintage apartments, there was a small electrical fire in an air conditioning unit. CSFD firefighters prevented the fire from spreading or causing further damage by putting it out with a dry chemical extinguisher.

Bryan fire investigators have come up with a preliminary cause of an apartment fire last Sunday that killed a resident who was on oxygen and was bedridden in his bedroom. Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett says “the preliminary investigation supports that he probably had a smoking related incident occur there. And so far the preliminary findings of the autopsy are that he likely passed away from those injuries.” The victim was 68 year old Melvin Moten. Burnett says the fire did not spread into adjoining apartments on Evergreen Circle.

Click below for comments from Gerald Burnett, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Bryan fire department update of a fatal apartment fire” on Spreaker.