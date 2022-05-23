College Station Firefighters Credit Working Smoke Detectors For A Quick Response To An Apartment Fire

College Station firefighters credit working smoke detectors with waking up a College Station resident Monday just after 4 a.m. to a fire in a second story apartment. CSFD battalion chief Josh Varner say after the resident called 9-1-1, she alerted her neighbors. No one was injured and nine occupants were displaced from two units out of an eight unit building at The Pearl apartments on Harvey Road. The fire, which generated heavy smoke coming from the roof, was extinguished 11 minutes after the 9-1-1 call was received. 25 firefighters responded to the fire which originated in a bathroom exhaust fan. The cause remains under investigation.

Sunday night, six CSFD units and one from Bryan responded to a residential fire alarm in the area of Spring Loop and University. Firefighters from the first unit that arrived at a duplex on April Bloom found an oven fire caused by a faulty hearing element. The remaining fire units returned to their stations. No one was injured or displaced.