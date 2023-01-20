College Station Fire Marshall’s Office Makes An Arrest On Multiple Charges

Someone who does not live at one of the high rise apartment complexes in the Northgate district is arrested by the College Station fire marshal’s office.

The arrest report indicates there was video showing 23 year old Xavion Hemphill of College Station pulling a fire alarm at The Standard apartments the afternoon of January 8.

That resulted in an evacuation of the complex and a CSFD response.

Hemphill told CSFD investigators he lived in a first floor unit that apartment management said was a model unit that nobody lives in.

Online jail records show Hemphill is also charged with a false alarm twice on January tenth, and three counts of criminal trespassing.

Online court records show he is awaiting trial for false alarm and two of the criminal trespassing charges.

Online court records also show Hemphill was sentenced in April 2022 to one year after pleading guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Hemphill has been in jail since January 11 in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.