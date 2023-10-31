College Station Fire Investigators Say An Attic Furnace Started A House Fire

The first fire since the latest wave of cold weather moved through took place Monday in College Station.

A CSFD spokesman tells WTAW News that four residents were displaced from a rental home between Texas and Anderson on Boardwalk Court.

The source of the fire was a furnace located in the attic of the two story home.

No one was injured.

An occupant who smelled smoke made the report and alerted the other residents.

Eight CSFD units responded and firefighters took seven minutes to get the fire under control.

No information was released about the extent of damage.

Property owners are encouraged to have their furnaces inspected and to install carbon monoxide detectors if there are gas appliances.