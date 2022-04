CSFD Chief Richard Mann visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his first two years on the job, working with the Bryan Fire Department, interacting with rural fire departments, ISO rating, fighting electric vehicle fires, clearing accidents on the highway, grocery store runs, how inflation is impacting the department, the Northgate district, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Listen to “CSFD Chief Richard Mann on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.