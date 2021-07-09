College Station Father Arrested On Child Endangerment Charges Related To The Condition Of Their Home

A College Station father is arrested on endangering the lives of his three children.

That’s after College Station police responded to a welfare concern and discovered a duplex in a condition that an investigator with child and protective services described was one of the worst she has ever seen.

According to the CSPD arrest report, a four year old opened the door for the officer. She and her three and five year old siblings were clothed only in either underwear or diapers.

The officer believed the father had been asleep before he ran from the back of the duplex.

The officer wrote there was not a room in the duplex that did not smell like urine.

The father said what looked like a rash on one of the children were flea bites due to eight kittens, two cats, and a dog who were also in the home.

WTAW News has asked CSPD who has custody of the children.

27 year old James Kent, who was arrested Wednesday on three counts of child endangerment by criminal negligence, was in the Brazos County jail Friday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.