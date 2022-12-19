College Station Falls to Aledo, 52-14 in 5A Div. I Title Game

Aledo jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead and never looked back as it rolled past College Station Saturday, 52-14 in the 5A Division I State Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Bearcats quarterback Hauss Hejny claimed the game’s offensive MVP honors, accounting for four total touchdowns while throwing for 175 yards and rushing for 143.

Cougars signal-caller Arrington Maiden connected with Paden Cashion on touchdown throws of 23 and 11 yards in the waning minutes.

With the loss, College Station wraps up coach Stoney Pryor’s first season at 13-3 overall and finishes as state runner-up for the second straight year.