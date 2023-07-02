College Station Councilman Wants Architectural Design Work Done By City Employees

The College Station city council at its June 12th meeting approved spending more than $1.3 million dollars to hire design firms to develop plans for three projects approved by voters last November.

Before the council’s unanimous vote, councilman Bob Yancy wondered why that work could not be done by hiring city employees.

Responding to College Station councilman Bob Yancy’s question, city manager Bryan Woods said these projects required specialized services that are available from outside firms.

Woods says cities that do have employees who do architectural design work “tend to be more of a kind of an overall project manager (who) don’t necessarily design a lot”.

Yancy seconded the motion and voted yes to hire outside firms to design new tennis courts at Central Park and Bee Creek Park, design new Bachman Park little league and junior league buildings, and a new Central Park operations building.

