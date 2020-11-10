College Station Councilman Proposes A Second Early Voting Location

20,024 of the 64,140 Brazos County early voters went to the College Station Utilities training center.

At the last College Station city council meeting, councilman John Crompton called for a second location.

Crompton supported the $20,000 dollar cost of another voting center.

Crompton says if the county doesn’t pay to staff another center, then the city should.

The councilman received no opposition to considering the second center before the 2022 election.

Click below for comments from John Crompton during the October 22, 2020 College Station city council meeting: