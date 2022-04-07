College Station City Staff And Consultants Present Preliminary Ideas For Future Improvements In The Thomas Park Neighborhood

The future development of College Station’s Thomas Park area, which is behind the new city hall, includes nine priorities that are most important to the community.

That was part of the presentation materials shared by city staff and consultants during a public meeting on Wednesday night.

According to city documents, the top three improvements around Thomas Park that are most important to community members deal with streets, a future pool or another kind of aquatic feature, and storm water drainage.

Click HERE to read and download the Thomas Park vision packet provided by the city of College Station.

Click HERE to read and download the Thomas Park schematic layout that was provided by the city of College Station.

Click HERE to read and download what the city of College Station labeled was Thomas Park “Public Meeting 2 Boards”.

Mayor Karl Mooney talked about Thomas Park improvements during his April 6 visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.

Click below for comments from Karl Mooney, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia: