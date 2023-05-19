College Station City Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs

College Station city councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha visited with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs May 19, 2023.

Topics include enforcement of the city’s ordinance of no more than no more than four unrelated occupants in a residence, the proposed fire department interlocal agreement with the city of Bryan, and the upcoming update of a proposed College Station sewer line that could affect two south Bryan neighborhoods.

Listen to “College Station councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha on The Infomaniacs, May 19 2023” on Spreaker.